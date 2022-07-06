Summer Nights program provides safe activities for children, teens in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation's 8th annual Summer Nights program kicked off this week.

Gov. Charlie Baker visited the South End Community Center in Springfield to help launch the initiative which provides safe, interactive activities for children and teens across the state.

"There are 75 organizations, 25 communities and $2.5 million going into this program," Baker said. "The fact that it's a program that is basically operated by local organizations [and] funded by the commonwealth means you really are in many cases getting the kinds of programs that are most likely to fit with what the roles, expectations and opportunities are for kids in those communities."

The program is intended to provide free and safe activities for kids and teens in urban areas across the state and has the second most partnerships in Springfield.

Wesley Jackson, executive director at the South End Community Center, said they managed to keep 1,000 kids off the street last year and hope to double that number with the additional funding from DCR this year.

"Those issues in the streets are just not Springfield based or Holyoke based. They're everybody's problem. So we have to fix it together," Jackson said.

Jackson said they will be offering giving free haircuts, teaching kids how to DJ and how to dance this summer. There will also be a painting night for parents to join in. He said offering extended hours in the evening will help fill a dire need in the community.

Local officials including Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and state Rep. Carlos González, D-Springfield, also attended the event in support of the initiative.

"[To the] whole South End community team, what they're doing to transform positive paths for our young people is deeply appreciative," Sarno said.

The South End Community Center will be open Monday through Sunday until 9 p.m. for the rest of the summer.