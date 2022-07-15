Still without a contract, classical musicians in Springfield tap Kevin Rhodes to be their artistic advisor

Musicians who used to perform with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and now have their own ensemble known as MOSSO, have tapped the symphony’s former conductor as their new artistic advisor.

Kevin Rhodes was the SSO's conductor for 20 years until May 2021 when his contract ended. The musicians have been without a contract since the summer of 2020.

Rhodes, who directs orchestras in Slovakia and Michigan, will be a volunteer artistic advisor for MOSSO. He said he is thrilled to be working again with the Springfield musicians, but he emphasized he is not becoming their music director.

“Basically, the musicians will come up with, you know, ‘We're going to play a concert on this date. We're going to do it with this kind of group, and we want to put a program together, and here's what we are thinking.’”

Rhodes will then offer advice, he said.

MOSSO said in a press release that Rhodes will help them build their repertoire for performances at Symphony Hall and its chamber music performances in communities throughout western Massachusetts.

Rhodes is coming to town next week to conduct MOSSO at Springfield Symphony Hall. The program will feature the film music of John Williams. The event is called, "Return of the Rhodes."

When Rhodes conducts, like the musicians, he will be paid for the performance.

A MOSSO spokesperson said musicians and contract negotiations with the SSO are ongoing.

