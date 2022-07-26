Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signs CROWN Act into law, banning hair discrimination

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed the CROWN act, a bill prohibiting discrimination based on a person's hair texture or style, into law Tuesday.

The act stems from a Malden charter school that banned hair braid extensions in 2017. Two girls, Deanna and Mya Cook, were given multiple hours of detention for violating the school's policy. Both sisters were present as Baker signed the bill.

Deanna Cook said she is happy no Black girl will have to experience what she went through again.

"When you're wearing your hair in any state, in any form, especially naturally, and you're told, no, it's not acceptable, you have to leave, you can't have it. It really is a personal attack," Cook said. " And to know that that can no longer happen in the state of Massachusetts is such a win."

The law ensures that no place of employment, school district or committee, public school, nonsectarian school, or any school organization, can adopt or implement policies that would impair or prohibit a natural or protective hairstyle.