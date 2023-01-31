© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Massachusetts top education officials outline priorities

State House News Service | By Sam Drysdale
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST
School supplies in a preschool classroom in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
School supplies in a preschool classroom in Springfield, Massachusetts.

More support for teachers, addressing students' mental health and curating high quality instructional materials are among priorities of top state education officials, as schools still struggle to recover from pandemic-related learning losses and teacher shortages.

"I think we need to get back to focusing on our teachers. We haven't supported them all enough," Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday morning. "They have new great ideas that can be brought into their classrooms, and at this time it feels like we're tying one hand behind our teachers' backs... we probably have the best teaching force pre-K through college in the country, and yet we've never given them support."

Riley, along with Higher Education Commissioner Noe Ortega and Early Education Commissioner Amy Kershaw, spoke at the Rennie Center's 10th Condition of Education conference in Boston on Tuesday, discussing the path to student and school pandemic recovery and where Massachusetts education will need to go from there.

This is a developing story.

