After safety incidents at Boston's Logan Airport, passengers wary but willing to fly

The baggage claim at Logan International Airport's terminal B was quiet on Tuesday, a day after two United Airlines planes made contact at an adjacent gate.

It was the latest in a weeklong string of events at Logan. On Sunday, a man was arrested at the airport after allegedly trying to open an emergency door and acting violently on a flight destined for Boston from Los Angeles. Last week, two planes nearly collided on a Logan runway.

Nineteen-year-old Ava Peterson sat while resting her feet on her luggage after arriving from Michigan. While waiting for her ride to New Hampshire, she said she learned about the planes that made contact at Logan while packing for her trip.

“Last night there was just some stuff on the news about a bunch of plane stuff, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t want anything to happen to me‘ “ Peterson said. “But I’ve always been OK with flying.”

Cape Cod resident Deb Kennedy flew in from Florida. She said she flies frequently out of Logan and has never been concerned about safety, but the frequency of incidents has made her take pause.

“It’s a little disturbing because there are so many right now. It seems like you never heard of this thing and now we’re hearing it weekly,” Kennedy said. “Do I worry about it? No more than I worry about anything else regarding travel.”

Richard Elliott of New Hampshire sat by a window before checking in for his flight. The 71-year-old said he hasn’t boarded a plane in five years and felt a “smidgen” of nerves.

“You take your chances,” Elliott said. “I’ve got to get to Florida.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced investigations into the recent safety incidents involving planes at Logan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

