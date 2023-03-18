Firefighter union sues Massachusetts group over toxic chemicals in protective gear

The International Association of Fire Fighters is suing the Quincy-based group that sets national standards for firefighter’s protective gear. The union contends that the National Fire Protection Association colluded with industry to set its voluntary standards such that gear has to contain toxic PFAS chemicals in order to meet the guidelines.

PFAS chemicals, also known as “forever chemicals,” are linked to a long list of health concerns, including certain types of cancer, increased cholesterol and decreased response to childhood vaccinations. These chemicals are used in a wide variety of consumer products but are found at particularly high concentrations in firefighter’s gear.

“We are exposing ourselves to carcinogens needlessly day-in and day-out because of the standard that was set by the NFPA, who was so heavily influenced by the industry that stands to profit off the standard. And that’s wrong,” said Edward Kelly, general president of the IAFF, speaking outside the Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham on Thursday.

Last year, nearly 75% of the firefighters who passed away died of job-related cancer, Kelly said. While acknowledging that PFAS is not the only hazardous substance firefighters are exposed to, he said, this toxic chemical is unnecessary and its use is within their control.

The lawsuit claims that the NFPA is engaged in an ongoing conspiracy with industry, including gear manufacturers like Lion and Gore, and that it profits off the standards.

The NFPA is a self-funded, nonprofit organization that publishes voluntary standards that are widely used and often shape how things like firefighter gear are manufactured. Some of their standards are developed through committees that include volunteer representation from manufacturers, the fire service, testing labs, experts and others.

In a statement a spokesperson for the NFPA said, “we have not yet been served with this complaint so we can’t comment on it.”

