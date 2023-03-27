Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election bid

Elizabeth Warren wants Massachusetts voters to give her another term in the Senate.

The two-term senator announced her re-election bid via video on Monday, pressing on the same themes she’s touted during previous bids for the upper chamber — and her failed run for president.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else,” she said. “I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do.”

Central among those issues are tougher banking regulations, which are again a hot topic following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

She also cited her wealth tax proposal and several other economic proposals in the video.

The announcement includes appearances from several heavyweights in Massachusetts politics, including fellow Democrats Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

Warren, born and raised in Oklahoma, earned a reputation as a progressive legal expert on bankruptcy during her career as a law professor at Harvard and other schools.

She gained a national profile in 2008, when she was selected to chair to a congressional oversight panel focused on the distribution of federal stimulus funds during the so-called Great Recession. She also advocated for the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Agency.

In 2012, Warren ran for U.S. Senate for the first time, clearing the Democratic field of contenders before the party’s official nomination was given, and toppling Republican incumbent Scott Brown in the general election. She cruised to re-election in 2018, defeating Republican Geoff Diehl by more than 20 percentage points.

Warren ran in a crowded Democratic field in 2020, losing the nomination race to now-President Biden. Along the way, she earned the ire of some progressives, who felt her bid hurt the efforts of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who finished second in the Democratic nomination process for the second time in two tries.

