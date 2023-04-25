Eastfield Mall redevelopment greenlit by the Springfield City Council

Springfield’s city council has signed off on a plan to redevelop the site of the Eastfield Mall.

The plan calls for demolishing the current building, which dates back to the late 1960's, and replacing it with an open air complex, including space for retail, restaurants and other businesses.

According to the developer for the project, Onxy Partners, the $65-$85 million project is expected to take up to two years to complete. Plans are still being developed, but 20-30 businesses are expected to be located at the site off Boston Road.

The Eastfield Mall has struggled over the last decade. It has about 40 tenants, many of which are small businesses that have been charged below-market rate rent by the mall’s owners to help keep the facility open.

The parking lot had been the site of a COVID-19 testing station until recently, and the building also housed a COVID-19 vaccination location for a time.

While many councilors spoke in favor of the plan during Monday night’s hearing, they also expressed concern about those current Eastfield tenants, which will need to relocate.

The Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts said it is working to help find the new homes and grant money to relocate. The agency’s Xiomara DeLobato said 30 businesses were actively searching for a different location, five Eastfield businesses had found new homes, four are not able to relocate, and four more have not been responsive to the economic council’s efforts.

Springfield's Chief Development Officer, Tim Sheehan, said the city is also ready to help.

"Those tenants that are at Eastfield Mall right now, that decide to reinvest in Springfield, we will be working with them as we would any business that has an interest in doing business in Springfield," Sheehan told the city council.

In a different form of assistance, the businesses will not be charged for rent or utilities as the mall prepares to close.

Many city councilors, and others speaking during the hearing, called the Eastfield Mall “a dinosaur” and said they hoped the new development would be an economic lift for the city.

“Redevelopment of the Eastfield Mall into a more modern retail setting is essential to the long term economic vitality of the Boston Road corridor and the city of Springfield,” said City Council President Jesse Lederman in a statement after the special permit for the project was approved.

The Eastfield Mall is scheduled to be demolished this summer.

