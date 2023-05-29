© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Memorial Day brings out many in western Mass for parades, remembrances

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT
Earl Meunier, a Vietnam era vet, attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
1 of 5  — Earl Meunier.jpg
Earl Meunier, a Vietnam era vet, attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
Lori and Tom McCusker attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
2 of 5  — Lori and Tom McCusker.jpg
Lori and Tom McCusker attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
Doug Selkirk attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
3 of 5  — Doug Selkirk.jpg
Doug Selkirk attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
Ann-Marie Moggio attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
4 of 5  — Ann-Marie Moggio.jpg
Ann-Marie Moggio attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
Alden Bourne / NEPM
Gwen Leehan attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
5 of 5  — Gwen Leehan.jpg
Gwen Leehan attended the Florence, Massachusetts, Memorial Day Parade on May 29, 2023.
Alden Bourne / NEPM

Cities and towns across the region celebrated Memorial Day throughout the weekend - including observors Monday morning at the long-running Memorial Day Parade in Florence, Massachusetts.

"We're enjoying the parade in Florence," said Ann-Marie Moggio. "We've been coming pretty much our whole life to celebrate and honor those who have lost their lives and served for us."

Earl Meunier is a veteran from the Vietnam era, when he served as an aircraft mechanic in Thailand. "I served for twenty years, until 1978," he said.

"I am here because my dad was a World War 2 vet," said Lori McCusker, "and it's important to thank the people who served and remember those who we've lost."

"I just come here very year to watch the parade and honor the people protecting our country," said Doug Selkirk.

"I love the music and seeing all the people that I know, and waving to them," said Gwen Leehan — just before she saw a few friends. "Hi guys! I'm too busy waving, sorry."

Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMILITARY
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education and politics.
See stories by Alden Bourne