Memorial Day brings out many in western Mass for parades, remembrances

Cities and towns across the region celebrated Memorial Day throughout the weekend - including observors Monday morning at the long-running Memorial Day Parade in Florence, Massachusetts.

"We're enjoying the parade in Florence," said Ann-Marie Moggio. "We've been coming pretty much our whole life to celebrate and honor those who have lost their lives and served for us."

Earl Meunier is a veteran from the Vietnam era, when he served as an aircraft mechanic in Thailand. "I served for twenty years, until 1978," he said.

"I am here because my dad was a World War 2 vet," said Lori McCusker, "and it's important to thank the people who served and remember those who we've lost."

"I just come here very year to watch the parade and honor the people protecting our country," said Doug Selkirk.

"I love the music and seeing all the people that I know, and waving to them," said Gwen Leehan — just before she saw a few friends. "Hi guys! I'm too busy waving, sorry."