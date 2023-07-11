© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Low lying flood plains along the Connecticut River hit hardest in flooding

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published July 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
A path along the Connecticut River, near the Sunderland, Mass. boat ramp, was completely flooded after a rain storm that caused flooding throughout the watershed.
1 of 3  — 20230711_122045.jpg
A path along the Connecticut River, near the Sunderland, Mass., boat ramp, was completely flooded after a rain storm that caused flooding throughout the watershed.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
A path along the Connecticut River, near the Sunderland, Mass. boat ramp, was completely flooded after a rain storm that caused flooding throughout the watershed.
2 of 3  — 20230711_121447.jpg
A path along the Connecticut River, near the Sunderland, Mass., boat ramp, was completely flooded after a rain storm that caused flooding throughout the watershed.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM
David Boutt is a hydrologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He said the flooding event along the Connecticut River in the week of July 10, 2023, was made worse by heavier than usual rainfall this time of year. He stands by a path along the Connecticut River, near the Sunderland, Mass., boat ramp.
3 of 3  — 20230711_121420.jpg
David Boutt is a hydrologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He said the flooding event along the Connecticut River in the week of July 10, 2023, was made worse by heavier than usual rainfall this time of year. He stands by a path along the Connecticut River, near the Sunderland, Mass., boat ramp.
Jill Kaufman / NEPM

After heavy rains around the region Monday, the Connecticut River was moving fast Tuesday afternoon.

In western Massachusetts low lying flood plains were hit hardest, like Northampton and Easthampton along the oxbow, visible from I-91.

David Boutt — a hydrologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst said what's unique about this event is that it wasn't associated with a tropical storm system like Irene in 2011 or large snow melts. It's been wetter than normal and that contributed to the flooding.

Standing at a riverbank in Sunderland, Mass., Boutt said if the current projections from the United States Geological Survey projections hold, "the Connecticut River here in the stretch between the Holyoke dam and Turners Falls [will] level off and fall into Thursday — but will still be fairly high."

Gauges maintained by the USGS between Montague and Springfield indicate the river remains at flood stage — but as of Tuesday afternoon, most points were receding.

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSWEATHERNATURAL DISASTERVERMONT
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content