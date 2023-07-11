Low lying flood plains along the Connecticut River hit hardest in flooding

After heavy rains around the region Monday, the Connecticut River was moving fast Tuesday afternoon.

In western Massachusetts low lying flood plains were hit hardest, like Northampton and Easthampton along the oxbow, visible from I-91.

David Boutt — a hydrologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst said what's unique about this event is that it wasn't associated with a tropical storm system like Irene in 2011 or large snow melts. It's been wetter than normal and that contributed to the flooding.

Standing at a riverbank in Sunderland, Mass., Boutt said if the current projections from the United States Geological Survey projections hold, "the Connecticut River here in the stretch between the Holyoke dam and Turners Falls [will] level off and fall into Thursday — but will still be fairly high."

Gauges maintained by the USGS between Montague and Springfield indicate the river remains at flood stage — but as of Tuesday afternoon, most points were receding.

