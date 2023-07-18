© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Daughter of Greenfield doctor sues Harvard, believing her father's body parts may have been sold

New England Public Media | By Caitlin Reardon
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
A tour group in 2012 walks through the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
Multiple families whose deceased family members donated their bodies to the prestigious institution for research are now suing the school, alleging negligence in monitoring its mortuary manager.

The daughter of a deceased Greenfield, Massachusetts, pediatrician is suing Harvard Medical School after its mortuary manager was accused of selling donated body parts.

Anne Weiss' father, Dr. William Buchanon, wanted his body donated to his alma mater for medical student research after he passed away in 2018.

Weiss, of South Deerfield, along with at least three other families, are suing Harvard. They claim the school was negligent in supervising its morgue manager, Cedric Lodge.

Lodge is charged with selling and trafficking human remains from 2018 — the year Buchanon passed away — to 2023. Lodge and his wife Denise are accused of stealing and transporting cadavers across the country.

The class action suit states that some remains may have been sold and turned into “commodities,” like indicted Peabody shop owner Katrina Maclean, who allegedly displayed and sold the remains in her storefront.

Weiss’ lawsuit said she has reason to believe her father’s body parts were sold, based on an approximation of 350 to 400 donated bodies that could have been affected by the body-part ring.

Lawyers involved in the case refused to go on record.

In an initial statement issued last month, Harvard Medical School deans called the acts “an abhorrent betrayal.” The school did not provide any further comment in response to Weiss' lawsuit.

Caitlin Reardon
