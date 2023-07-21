Western Massachusetts farms, food producers receive food security grants

More than $26 million have been awarded to projects across Massachusetts to combat food insecurity.

About 30 of the 165 grant recipients are farms and food producers in western Mass. The funds will go toward new equipment, refrigerated trucks and projects connected to community food supply chains.

Gov. Maura Healey and members of her administration were in Chicopee this week to announce the awards and showcase one grant recipient.

Sam Newell owns the city's Food Fair supermarket with her husband.

"It is a happy day for us as we are taking the first step towards building a climate controlled rooftop greenhouse which will yield thousands of pounds of healthy food, flood or famine for our marginalized community and help combat climate change," she said.

Newell received a $500,000 grant to build the greenhouse. The state's Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program began during COVID-19 - under then Gov. Charlie Baker.