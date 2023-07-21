© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Western Massachusetts farms, food producers receive food security grants

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published July 21, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
Jared Newell, left, and Sam Newell, in front of their grocery store Food Fair in Chicopee, Mass.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
Jared Newell, left, and Sam Newell, in front of their grocery store Food Fair in Chicopee, Mass.

More than $26 million have been awarded to projects across Massachusetts to combat food insecurity.

About 30 of the 165 grant recipients are farms and food producers in western Mass. The funds will go toward new equipment, refrigerated trucks and projects connected to community food supply chains.

Gov. Maura Healey and members of her administration were in Chicopee this week to announce the awards and showcase one grant recipient.

Sam Newell owns the city's Food Fair supermarket with her husband.

"It is a happy day for us as we are taking the first step towards building a climate controlled rooftop greenhouse which will yield thousands of pounds of healthy food, flood or famine for our marginalized community and help combat climate change," she said.

Newell received a $500,000 grant to build the greenhouse. The state's Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program began during COVID-19 - under then Gov. Charlie Baker.

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSAGRICULTUREBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content