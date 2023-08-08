Western Massachusetts community colleges prepare for enrollment boost from MassReconnect program

Massachusetts community colleges are preparing to implement the anticipated MassReconnect scholarship aid program proposed by Gov. Maura Healey.

The state's current fiscal year budget, which has yet to be sigend, allocates $20 million towards the last-dollar program to cover any outstanding costs for current or future 25-years or older students, after receiving their initial financial aid.

Greenfield Community College’s Interim Dean of Enrollment Management Patrick Tanner noted the impending program is a move towards equity.

"We certainly want to see not only greater rates of participation, but certainly greater rates of student success,” he said.

Tanner said GCC is seeing an influx in interest for the fall semester which will start Sept. 6. He said the college has been preparing for the program’s approval.

“Our response is to make more classes available, and really helping our faculty and staff understand that they're going to be spending a little bit more time supporting more students than we did last year,” Tanner said.

In addition to an age requirement of at least 25 years old, students must have been a resident of Massachusetts for at least one year, have a high school diploma or equivalent without completion of a postsecondary degree, have submitted a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and are enrolled in six or more credits for an associate’s degree or certificate program in order to qualify.

The program allows students to complete their associate’s degree within two years, or up to four years if a student wishes to pursue their degree part time.

MassReconnect outlines other costs such as tuition, supplies, books and fees which would also be covered after received aid. The brief cites how people of color pursuing higher education both enroll and graduate at significantly lower rates than white students, on top of unmet financial aid – hoping to address and help correct barriers to higher education in underrepresented communities.

Renee Tastad, assistant vice president of student affairs at Holyoke Community College, said the school has “started a number of different outreach campaigns to students who meet the eligibility requirements,” whether that be to students who were at HCC previously but did not finish their degree, or adults who were not considering higher education.

“Maybe they've put off attending college because they weren't sure how to pay for it. And now the answer's here,” she said.

Tastad also noted how the program stands to impact many students across the commonwealth. According to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 22.8% of Massachusetts residents aged 25 or older attain a high school or equivalent degree only.

At GCC Tanner said said the program gives many students hope and an opportunity.

“We're really excited to have the state funding. This is going to give adults a fresh opportunity to elevate themselves, to change their family trees without worrying about the cost…which we know is one of the biggest barriers when folks are considering higher education," he said.