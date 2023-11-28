New $2M cannabis dispensary in Springfield breaks ground

What was once a vacant plot of land on Springfield's Boston Road will be home to a new cannabis dispensary by next summer.

Government officials, construction workers and company representatives gathered on Tuesday to break ground on EMBR Dispensary, which will be the first dispensary location in the city to be built from the ground up. The project is estimated to cost $2 million.

Brian Horrigan, director of commercial development for the dispensary's parent company, said that the EMBR Dispensary location will prioritize customer service and engagement as well as providing an impressive selection of products.

“We know how to deliver shoppers what they're looking for and what they seek, and give them a good experience,” Horrigan said. “Shopping should be like theater, you know, we want them to come in and have a good experience in the building.”

Sweitzer Construction will oversee the project. Patricia Sweitzer, operations manager at the company, said that the design will incorporate not only the building itself and its parking lot but will also introduce a bit of green space in the Pine Point neighborhood.

“What's very exciting is that this property will have what's called a ‘pocket park,’ which is a unique design in urban landscape,” Sweitzer said.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno was one of several local politicians who attended the groundbreaking ceremony. He said this initiative will serve as part of his administration’s second round of Adult Use Cannabis proposals.

“This project will not only bring more of that good four-letter word – Jobs – including construction jobs and jobs in retail once the facility is built and up and running. It will also bring additional revenue for the city too, including property taxes,” he said in a press release.

Sweitzer estimates that the project will create roughly fifty construction jobs. She said Sweitzer Construction works with local firms, who in turn hire local people to serve as employees.

Horrigan stated that the EMBR Dispensary itself will also hire local employees when it opens next summer, estimating that upwards of 25 to 30 people will be initially hired.

Upon opening, the dispensary is expected to open seven days a week.

Currently there are four recreational marijuana operations open in Springfield, as well as one medical facility, according to city officials.