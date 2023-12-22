State report: Western Mass. communities hosting significant numbers of families in state emergency shelter system

The administration of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has released a new report outlining where families seeking emergency shelter are being housed.

The state said fewer than half the 7,532 families in the shelter system entered as refugees, migrants or asylum seekers.

Springfield leads the way in western Massachusetts, hosting almost 300 families in emergency shelters, followed by Holyoke and Chicopee. Roughly 100 families are in West Springfield at a Clarion Hotel.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said it's not an ideal situation.

"It's tough on these families that had to come here," he said. "But, at the same time, I don't really think hotels are the best way to shelter folks. And at the rate that they're coming in and the numbers the governor just released about how much this is going to cost, I don't see that it's sustainable for the state."

State officials estimate providing emergency shelter could end up costing $2 billion over two years.

Reichelt said his town has received more than $360,000 from the state to help pay for the education of students in the shelter system.

