Dewar sworn in as newest SJC justice

Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elizabeth "Bessie" Dewar took her seat on the bench Tuesday.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey swore in Dewar as the newest justice of the state's highest court at noon. The former state solicitor takes the seat vacated by Justice Elspeth Cypher, who stepped down last week to take a position at Boston College Law School.

There was little resistance to Dewar's nomination during her December hearing with the council, and councilors voted 7-0 last week to approve her for the bench.

"We're really super excited, of course, about this appointment and what it means," Healey said Tuesday.

Members of the governor's staff said they plan to hold another ceremonial swearing in for Dewar on Jan. 29, however, Dewar is officially a member of the Supreme Judicial Court as of Tuesday.