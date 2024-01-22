Wilbraham officer in stable condition after shooting Saturday night

A Wilbraham, Massachusetts, police officer is in stable condition after he was shot and suffered serious injuries Saturday night, officials said.

A statement from the Wilbraham police said officers were responding to a call around 8:20 p.m. on Old Carriage Drive that a male resident was "threatening others in the home."

"Upon arrival, Wilbraham Police Officers outside of the residence exchanged gunfire with a 53 year-old male, later identified as a Michael Ortega, who was inside the home," the statement said.

During the ensuing standoff, Massachusetts State Police say they used an armored vehicle with its battery ram extended to break a window on the front of the home.

A trooper "then piloted a [drone] through the broken window and into the home, sending a video feed of the interior back to incident command," state police said in a statement. "The video feed revealed the suspect inside a front breezeway with gunshot injuries."

The state police tactical team took the man into custody shortly after midnight. Ortega had gunshot injuries and was taken to an area hospital under police guard. He is in stable condition, Wilbraham police said.

The injured Wilbraham police officer, 29 years old, remains hospitalized, police said. His name has not been released.

Before the arrest, state police rescued two occupants of the home who had escaped onto a roof of the adjoining garage, officials said.

This report contains information from the Associated Press and the NEPM newsroom.