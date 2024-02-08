© 2024 New England Public Media

Ahead of Super Bowl, Mass. Gaming Commission sets guidelines for sports betting

New England Public Media | By Kari Njiiri
Published February 8, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST
Gamblers place bets in the temporary sports-betting area at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 2018.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Gamblers place bets in the temporary sports-betting area at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 2018.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met this week to clarify what kinds of wagering will be allowed for this weekend's Super Bowl. This will be the first for online bets in the state.

At issue was if the big game was different from other NFL games in allowing prop wagers, these are bets focusing on things besides the final outcome of the game.

Andrew Steffen, operations manager for the Commission's sport wagering division, described some of the prop wagers available to online users.

"Length of longest drive and yards. Time of first possession in minutes. Will there be an onside kick? Will the opening kickoff be a touchback? Will there be an overtime? Will there be a safety? And I could go on and on and we could be here all day listing all the types of prop bets available," he said.

Commissioners voted not to authorize bets on the coin toss, the Gatorade color or length of the national anthem.

It's been a little over a year since the state's three casinos began taking bets on sporting events. This comes after state lawmakers approved legislation last summer.

While sports betting launched in time for last year's Super Bowl, online sports betting did not begin until March.

NEPM reporter Adam Frenier contributed to this report.

Regional News MASSACHUSETTSSPORTSGAMBLINGNEW ENGLAND NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Kari Njiiri
Kari Njiiri is a senior reporter and longtime host and producer of "Jazz Safari," a musical journey through the jazz world and beyond, broadcast Saturday nights on NEPM Radio. He's also the local host of NPR’s "All Things Considered."
Related Content
  • A stack of poker chips on a gambling table.
    Safe Bet: Is Mass. fulfilling its problem-gambling mandate?
    Earlier this year, Massachusetts introduced sports betting — the latest form of gambling approved since the state’s 2011 casino legislation. That law is often praised for a key stipulation: a portion of gambling revenues must go to mitigate its harms. In this three-part series, we look at how the state’s gambling regulators and health officials are spending that money.Part 1: As gambling expands in Massachusetts, some staff inside casino watch for players in troublePart 2: Despite millions of dollars earmarked for gambling treatment in Massachusetts, few in state get helpPart 3: Research on gambling problems was central to Massachusetts' casino law, but scope has been reduced
  • A lottery ticket vending machine is seen at a convenience store Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Northbrook, Ill.
    Regional News
    Convenience stores, gambling addiction experts caution Massachusetts over online lottery proposal
    Adam Frenier
    On Beacon Hill, the House included online lottery in its budget proposal to help pay for early education grants. The concept has the support of Gov. Maura Healey.