© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Criminal charges reduced for UMass Amherst students arrested for pro-Palestine sit-in

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published February 9, 2024 at 4:11 PM EST
Some of the UMass Amherst students who were arrested for protesting in the Whitmore Building after it closed held a press conference outside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown after their pre-trial hearing.
1 of 4  — IMG_5101.jpg
Some of the UMass Amherst students who were arrested for protesting in the Whitmore Building after it closed held a press conference outside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown after their pre-trial hearing.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
UMass Amherst students holding signs protesting the university's involvement with defense contractor, Raytheon, outside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
2 of 4  — IMG_5108.jpg
UMass Amherst students holding signs protesting the university's involvement with defense contractor, Raytheon, outside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
UMass Amherst students Malia Cole [furthest left], junior, member of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization, Maysoun Batley, senior and co-president of SJP, and Ruya Hazeyen, senior, co-president of SJP, who were arrested during the October protest, speaking to members of the press outside the Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse in Belchertown.
3 of 4  — IMG_5071.jpg
UMass Amherst students Malia Cole [furthest left], junior, member of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization, Maysoun Batley, senior and co-president of SJP, and Ruya Hazeyen, senior, co-president of SJP, who were arrested during the October protest, speaking to members of the press outside the Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse in Belchertown.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
UMass Amherst students who were arrested standing outside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
4 of 4  — IMG_5073.jpg
UMass Amherst students who were arrested standing outside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

Students at UMass Amherst who were arrested in October for demanding the university cut ties with defense contractor, Raytheon, and condemn the killings in Gaza, had their hearing in court Thursday.

The 21 students who were arrested showed up at the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown. The district attorney decided to reduce their trespassing charges to a civil infraction, which the students say they intend to fight.

Ruya Hazeyen is one of the seniors arrested and co-president of the Students for Justice in Palestine organization. She believes the university is treating them unfairly.

"We are also being punished in ways that protesters before us have not been punished. Which tells us that there is a political message with what they're doing to us,” Hazeyen said.

A UMass spokesperson said the students refused to leave the Whitmore Building after it closed and are facing an internal student conduct investigation.

Maysoun Batley, a senior and co-president of the Students for Justice in Palestine, added her disappointment with the disciplinary actions the university has been taking.

“Kids that were arrested for protesting who were supposed to go abroad were barred from going abroad,” Batley said.

A UMass spokesperson said these students were facing conduct sanctions between their initial approval and departure date and their study abroad privileges were revoked until the sanctions were completed. The spokesperson added the sanctions are not related to the students’ protected rights to protest on campus.

The student's next court date is on April 23.
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSUMASS AMHERSTCOURTSBIAS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content