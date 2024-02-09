Criminal charges reduced for UMass Amherst students arrested for pro-Palestine sit-in

Students at UMass Amherst who were arrested in October for demanding the university cut ties with defense contractor, Raytheon, and condemn the killings in Gaza, had their hearing in court Thursday.

The 21 students who were arrested showed up at the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown. The district attorney decided to reduce their trespassing charges to a civil infraction, which the students say they intend to fight.

Ruya Hazeyen is one of the seniors arrested and co-president of the Students for Justice in Palestine organization. She believes the university is treating them unfairly.

"We are also being punished in ways that protesters before us have not been punished. Which tells us that there is a political message with what they're doing to us,” Hazeyen said.

A UMass spokesperson said the students refused to leave the Whitmore Building after it closed and are facing an internal student conduct investigation.

Maysoun Batley, a senior and co-president of the Students for Justice in Palestine, added her disappointment with the disciplinary actions the university has been taking.

“Kids that were arrested for protesting who were supposed to go abroad were barred from going abroad,” Batley said.

A UMass spokesperson said these students were facing conduct sanctions between their initial approval and departure date and their study abroad privileges were revoked until the sanctions were completed. The spokesperson added the sanctions are not related to the students’ protected rights to protest on campus.

The student's next court date is on April 23.