Winter storm brings snow, slippery road conditions to western Mass. Tuesday

The latest winter storm set to hit New England could dump 4 to 6 inches of snow across much of the area, starting early Tuesday, with lesser totals well to the north of Springfield.

Alan Dunham, with the National Weather Service, said the Tuesday morning commute will be a tough one.

"It's going to really be on the treacherous side with snow falling at the rate of one to two inches an hour, so it's going to be hard for the plows to keep up for awhile ," he said.

And Dunham added, this storm could also be difficult for utility companies given possible wind gusts of up to 29 miles an hour.

"It's gonna be a heavier and wetter snow so it will be sticking to branches and what not... I wouldn't be surprised to see some power outages here and there," he said.

Springfield is getting ready for tomorrow's winter storm, being one of the first cities in western Massachusetts to announce city building closures for Tuesday, including schools.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he wanted to announce the cancellations early.

"We made the announcement earlier this morning, Superintendent Dan Warwick and I, about schools being canceled so parents can prepare. Also trash will not be picked up. They'll have a separate day for that, and City Hall will be closed," he said.

Department of Public Works Director Chris Cignoli said crews were out Monday pre-treating roads. There was much criticism over the department's clean-up efforts after a big storm in January.

Cignoli said due to a shortage of plow drivers, both contractors and staffers, he has about the same number lined up as the last storm.

"We are at about 100 plows that we have for contractors, that hasn't changed," he said. "So I expect about 85 and 90 of those will be available for the storm and show up," he said.

Cignoli said ultimately, he'd like to have closer to 150 plows, but neighboring communities are all battling for the same dwindling number of contract drivers.

The storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow during the day Tuesday. Cignoli is urging drivers to stay off the roads to assist with clean-up.

Sarno said the city is prepared, but the reduced number of plows will require patience.

"I urge the patient patience of the public and the business community... all hands are on deck. Whatever you (DPW) need to do, whatever needs to be done, let's get it done," he said.

The storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow during the day Tuesday. Cignoli is urging drivers to stay off the roads to assist with clean-up.

While some may be dreading the bad weather, Springfield resident Vanessa Schiavioni said she's excited about the incoming snow storm.

"New England is all really about snow and it would be nice to have a little snow because I already feel like the spring is coming... bring it one last time, a little snow, make a little snow man. Have some fun in the snow," she said.

The storm is expected to end around 7 on Tuesday night.

NEPM reporters Jill Kaufman and Charlize Hernandez contributed to this report.