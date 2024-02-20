Massachusetts Gaming Commission Chair Judd-Stein announces retirement

While the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is in the midst of a search for a new executive director, Gov. Maura Healey's office announced Tuesday morning that Chairwoman Cathy Judd-Stein will retire from her position next month when her five-year term concludes.

Judd-Stein, a veteran state government lawyer who was tapped by Gov. Charlie Baker in January 2019 to take the helm of an agency that faced a slate of complicated challenges, will retire from public service effective March 21 and the administration is starting a search for her replacement, the governor's office said.

"Cathy Judd-Stein led the Massachusetts Gaming Commission through a critical time for the industry, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the launch of sports wagering. We are grateful for her many years of service to the people of Massachusetts and wish her the best in her retirement," Healey said in a statement. "Our administration looks forward to beginning the search for an experienced leader to take the reins of this important commission."

Described by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito in 2019 as one of the administration's "go-to people for complicated things," Judd-Stein had worked in Baker's office since 2015, and previously worked as a legal advisor to Govs. Paul Cellucci, Jane Swift, Mitt Romney and Deval Patrick. She served as assistant executive director, director of policy and special counsel at the Massachusetts Lottery and later served as then-Treasurer Steve Grossman's general counsel.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to spend over 25 years working in public service for the Commonwealth," Judd-Stein said. "During my tenure at the Gaming Commission, I have been grateful for the partnership with my fellow Commissioners and the outstanding accomplishments of our dedicated team."

Judd-Stein said the commission has dealt with complex issues, "prioritizing integrity and the health and well-being of gaming employees and patrons, working always to advance the best interests of the Commonwealth."