© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Path University to acquire Boston-based Cambridge College

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published February 28, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST
Bay Path University President Sandra Doran giving her remarks at the University's 25th Annual Women's Conference.
Submitted
/
Bay Path University
Bay Path University President Sandra Doran giving her remarks at the University's 25th Annual Women's Conference.

Bay Path University in Longmeadow will be acquiring Boston-based Cambridge College.

President Sandra Doran from Bay Path said Cambridge was struggling financially during the pandemic and had stagnant enrollment up until last year. But Doran said the acquisition is still a good opportunity for Bay Path.

“Over the course of the last seven, eight years, we had begun to explore what it would look like to expand our physical presence into the Boston area because that's where the majority of the population is in this state,” Doran said.

The acquisition will nearly double the number of students served by Bay Path and bring total enrollment to over 5,000 students.

Cambridge’s Springfield and Lawrence satellite campuses were not a part of Bay Path’s acquisition because, according to a representative from the University, “since the pandemic, the majority of students from Cambridge are online now.”

Doran said Bay Path will remain an all-female university for undergraduate students, but that graduate students from Cambridge College will also have access to Bay Path classes and programs. Doran added that undergraduate students from Cambridge who are female-identifying will also have access to Bay Path courses.

She said Cambridge College will remain a co-educational school.
Tags
Regional News HIGHER EDUCATIONBOSTONWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content