Investigation continues into shooting at Sci-Tech High School, no additional arrests made yet

The investigation continues into an incident Monday at a Springfield high school, where a gun was discharged.

A school resource police officer at the High School of Science and Technology reported a large disturbance yesterday afternoon.

According to police, while this was going on, a suspect carrying a gun was let into the building by a student through a back door. They allegedly struck a person, then the gun went off, blowing out a window, but the shot did not strike anyone.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said she is thankful nobody was shot and said the response to the incident went about as well as it could.

"We could see where the issue was through the school cameras, we knew where to direct our resources and I had two student resource officers right there," she said.

Clapprood said police were hindered by some social media posts, which spread inaccurate information about the disturbance.

"Social media kind of probably put a little twist into what we were doing by making us respond [to the public] quicker," Clapprood said. "We don't like to respond really within six hours of an incident like that other than telling you you're safe, because it takes an awful long time to go over witnesses and all that video."

She said it's important to always have the most accurate information.

"We had to watch the video for hours to finally find out the facts. We'd rather come out and give you the facts... but right away, we don't really know them ourselves," she said.

Clapprood said so far one arrest has been made and she expects more to come.

This is a developing story.