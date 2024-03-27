At Swords Point
American labor unions have seen an incredible resurgence in recent years, which begs the question: why were they declining in the first place? At Sword’s Point revisits a pivotal moment in American history, when the furious power of Joseph McCarthy’s ‘Red Scare’ found its first true target, and when the dismantling of American organized labor began. But this isn’t a story of workers caving in the face of mass hysteria; this is the story of a small town where, against all expectations, the workers fought back.
The hour long radio documentary, hosted by public historian Tom Goldscheider, recounts these dramatic events of the early 1950s, while also providing important context on the machine tool industry of Greenfield, MA — once a center of global innovation — as well as the origins of the United Electrical Workers Union, or UE.
At Sword’s Point is produced with support from New England Public Media, Mass Humanities and the Museum of our Industrial Heritage.