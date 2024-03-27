At Swords Point will be broadcast on NEPM 88.5 on Saturday, May 5 at noon and Sunday, May 6 at 3pm.

American labor unions have seen an incredible resurgence in recent years, which begs the question: why were they declining in the first place? At Sword’s Point revisits a pivotal moment in American history, when the furious power of Joseph McCarthy’s ‘Red Scare’ found its first true target, and when the dismantling of American organized labor began. But this isn’t a story of workers caving in the face of mass hysteria; this is the story of a small town where, against all expectations, the workers fought back.

Greenfield Recorder Union members at Greenfield Tap and Die were called out for a strike vote held in the Garden Theater in downtown Greenfield. The Greenfield Recorder ran this photo the next day with a caption that acknowledged the irony in the movie’s title given the union’s circumstances in 1952.





The hour long radio documentary, hosted by public historian Tom Goldscheider, recounts these dramatic events of the early 1950s, while also providing important context on the machine tool industry of Greenfield, MA — once a center of global innovation — as well as the origins of the United Electrical Workers Union, or UE.

Women made up a third of the workforce at GTD. They did assembly, inspection and clerical work and generally received less pay than their male co-workers, an issue the union addressed in bold terms.





