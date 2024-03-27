© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At Swords Point

New England Public Media
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
Greenfield Tab and Die workers on the picket line.
Greenfield Tap and Die workers on the picket line.

At Swords Point will be broadcast on NEPM 88.5 on Saturday, May 5 at noon and Sunday, May 6 at 3pm.

American labor unions have seen an incredible resurgence in recent years, which begs the question: why were they declining in the first place? At Sword’s Point revisits a pivotal moment in American history, when the furious power of Joseph McCarthy’s ‘Red Scare’ found its first true target, and when the dismantling of American organized labor began. But this isn’t a story of workers caving in the face of mass hysteria; this is the story of a small town where, against all expectations, the workers fought back.

Union members at Greenfield Tap and Die were called out for a strike vote held in the Garden Theater in downtown Greenfield. The Greenfield Recorder ran this photo the next day with a caption that acknowledged the irony in the movie’s title given the union’s circumstances in 1952.
Greenfield Recorder
Union members at Greenfield Tap and Die were called out for a strike vote held in the Garden Theater in downtown Greenfield. The Greenfield Recorder ran this photo the next day with a caption that acknowledged the irony in the movie’s title given the union’s circumstances in 1952.

The hour long radio documentary, hosted by public historian Tom Goldscheider, recounts these dramatic events of the early 1950s, while also providing important context on the machine tool industry of Greenfield, MA — once a center of global innovation — as well as the origins of the United Electrical Workers Union, or UE.

Women made up a third of the workforce at GTD. They did assembly, inspection and clerical work and generally received less pay than their male co-workers, an issue the union addressed in bold terms.
Women made up a third of the workforce at GTD. They did assembly, inspection and clerical work and generally received less pay than their male co-workers, an issue the union addressed in bold terms.

At Sword’s Point is produced with support from New England Public Media, Mass Humanities and the Museum of our Industrial Heritage.

A pledge of support card for the UE for GTD workers to sign at the height of the assaults on UE Local 274 in Greenfield from the Red Scare.
A pledge of support card for the UE for GTD workers to sign at the height of the assaults on UE Local 274 in Greenfield from the Red Scare.

Regional News