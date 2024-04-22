Former Leyden police chief pleads not guilty to larceny, other charges

The former police chief in Leyden, Massachusetts, faces seven criminal charges related to embezzlement.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office said Daniel J. Galvis was arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court and pleaded not guilty.

According to the DA's office, Galvin was charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny over $1,200. He also faces three counts of violating the standards of conduct for public employees.

The charges, which relate to events between 2018 and 2021, followed an investigation by state Inspector General Jeffrey S. Shapiro's office.

"While the dollars in some instances — of $10,000 to $12,000 — may seem small, I know that in a community like that, when they need to raise that from the tax base, it's a big number. And it's meaningful and it's impactful," Shapiro said in an interview.

Shapiro said town-owned items were sold at auction and Galvis allegedly kept the money for himself.

"There were four items in the complaint. I think it involves a Ford F-800 truck, a trailer, a skid-steer loader and a motor," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said the investigation was triggered by a tip from the public. He noted that the allegations still must be proven in court.

Galvis' attorney did not respond to a request for comment. A message left at a number listed for Galvis was not returned.