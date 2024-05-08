© 2024 New England Public Media

West Stockbridge rent control board considers substantial trailer park rent hike

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published May 8, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
A mobile home park.
Toby Talbot
/
AP
A mobile home park.

On Wednesday, the rent control board in West Stockbridge will consider a request from a mobile home park owner to increase rents by more than 200%.

Published reports say the owner, Tom Lennon, wants to boost rents from the current $241 a month to nearly $800. He cited improvements, the appraised value of the property and rising costs of doing business as the reasons.

Tenants at the Residences at Mill Pond have fought back. Evie Kerswell used to live there and is serving as a consultant for the renters. She said if the increase is approved, some people may be forced from their homes.

"The people that live there, they're seniors on fixed incomes, they are young families with small children, they're your working poor," Kerswell said.

The rent control board at a prior meeting asked Lennon for more financial documentation before considering whether to grant the increase.

Lennon was also granted a substantial rent increase recently at another trailer park he owns in Ludlow.
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
