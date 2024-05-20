Orange's public libraries face potential closure due to extreme budget cuts

With major budget cuts across departments in Orange, Massachusetts, the two libraries in the town could be closed indefinitely starting in July.

The current budget proposed by the Town Administrator Matt Fortier, and accepted by the Selectboard, has the library budget set at zero - leaving no room for even limited service.

Jason Sullivan-Flynn is the director of both Libraries and said at a Selectboard meeting Thursday evening, that the closures would have detrimental effects on the community.

“Do the people in Orange want a library? Do they want to be able to go to a place to socialize and learn?” said Sullivan-Flynn. “Or do they not care? That’s the question - do you care about your library? Do you love your library? I hope you do. I do.”

Sullivan-Flynn also said he is new to the position of director and was previously the Children's Librarian. He stepped up to the position, after the previous director resigned, in order to help the library deal with the zero-budget situation.

Town finances in Orange are strained in large part due to fraud. The town’s police chief, James Sullivan said when the situation was discovered last September, about $338,000 in fraudulent invoices had already been paid out. Town officials tell the Greenfield Recorder that fictitious invoices were submitted for payment, and under a different set of protocols than the town now uses, the deceit remained undetected for a period of time. The Orange Police Department and FBI are investigating.

Sullivan said he has "hopes of recouping the money or at least seizing the accounts... or some accounts that the money may be in. I don't know if it's realistic, it's far too early in the investigation to tell."

The fraud has strengthened the town’s system of checks and balances, but still lacking the funds, has also created turmoil and strife among the town departments who are feeling the squeeze in their budgets for next year.

When contacted, Town Administrator Matthew Fortier offered no immediate comment.

The town's budget cuts would affect the fire and police departments as well, with both departments facing potential layoffs if the budget is approved.

Fire chief James Young explained at the meeting that if the new budget is approved, the department will be short staffed on all shifts, which could mean delayed responses to emergencies.

The Orange libraries board of trustees will meet with Fortier on Tuesday to propose a new Library budget, and hopefully keep their programming going for the next fiscal year.

NEPM's Carrie Healy contributed to this report.