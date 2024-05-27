© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Memorial Day ceremony held at veterans cemetery in Agawam, amidst rain

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published May 27, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Flowers placed in front of headstones honoring veterans who passed at the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
1 of 2  — IMG_6307.jpg
Flowers placed in front of headstones honoring veterans who passed at the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM
Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll [left] giving her opening remarks for the Memorial Day ceremony at the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
2 of 2  — IMG_6301.jpg
Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll [left] giving her opening remarks for the Memorial Day ceremony at the Massachusetts Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Nirvani Williams / NEPM

Many Memorial Day celebrations across the region were canceled due to heavy rain and thunderstorms earlier on Monday, but the ceremony at the state Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam quickly moved to their chapel.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll gave remarks on the continued effort to rebuild the veterans home in Holyoke and discussed the Heroes Act legislation the House is getting ready to file next week.

"[The Act] will expand benefits, modernize services, and even and get and get every veteran and family more of the support they need and deserve," Driscoll said.

State Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, who served in the U.S. Army Reserve, reminded visitors about the importance of Memorial Day.

"That's where it hits you. I am going home. But many are not. Today we honor those that did not come," Velis said.

Velis, a Westfield Democrat, said people can honor those veterans who did not make it home by saying their names and telling their stories.
Tags
Regional News VETERANSGOVERNORSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content