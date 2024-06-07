Organizers in western Massachusetts continue protesting Israel’s war in Gaza

In western Massachusetts, pro-Palestinian activists continue with vigils and protests this weekend.

This comes as Israel has intensified its war on Hamas in Gaza after that group led deadly attacks last October in Israel.

The Israeli military’s most recent offensive included a ground assault in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza, potentially displacing more than a million people there.

The local chapter of the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace will hold a 24-hour event in Northampton starting Saturday morning.

Organizer Molly Aronson said the day will be a way to process the loss of lives in Gaza and to talk about Palestinian and Jewish safety.

“We've seen for the past 75 years that Israeli occupation and Israeli apartheid keeps no one safe. Not Israelis, not Palestinians, not Jews in the diaspora, not Palestinians here in the state,” Aronson said. “This endless cycle of violence has to stop by bringing about freedom for Palestinians and Palestine.”

Teach-in sessions at the event will include presentations on the history of Jewish opposition to Zionism as well as discussions on Palestinian and Jewish rituals.