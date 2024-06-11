Admissions into vocational-technical high schools are in high demand, but not enough seats available

Vocational education, a training model that teaches students how to be proficient in a skill or trade, is in high demand right now, but there's currently not enough seats to meet the need in Massachusetts, according to the Pioneer Institute and the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators.

David Ferriera, a vocational administrator, said while they work on a state policy level to expand the capacity of vocational schools, it would be beneficial to have vocational programs in public schools to get kids thinking about all of their educational options.

"...We have kids coming out of comprehensive high schools… very, very intelligent students. You ask them, ‘what do you want to do after graduation?’ And the answer always is, ‘I'm going to college.’ Oh, and what are you going to study? ‘I don't know, I'll find out when I get there.’ [That’s a] pretty expensive way of doing career education," Ferriera said.

Ted Noonan runs Noonan Energy Corporation, a family-owned energy business, in western Massachusetts. He said the company employs many students from vocational schools — from trained HVAC technicians to plumbers and electricians.

“What the schools can do is maybe form more of a partnership [and] work more collaboratively together with companies to talk to kids earlier on in school and high school, giving kids like a multitude of options on how to explore a potential career. I think [that] is so important,” Noonan said.

Ferriera said there are vocational-technical programs that could fit within a public high school budget and wants to work with the state Board of Education to get that rolling.