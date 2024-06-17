Western Massachusetts prepares for a possible heat wave

The first heat wave of the season is expected to grip western Massachusetts for much of this week. Starting Tuesday, temperatures could go well over the 90 degree range. Torrey Dooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Boston office said rising humidity will make it feel even hotter.

“You couple this ambient temperature with the higher humidity and we're looking at the feel-like temperature, the heat index to be in the upper 90's to about 106 degrees this coming week," Dooley said,".

Dooley says it is a good idea to limit outdoor activities to the morning and late evening hours. He adds if you have to work outside, to take frequent breaks and to stay hydrated. The hot conditions are expected to last through Friday, but it could still remain warm for the weekend, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80's.

Springfield puts measures in place

The city of Springfield is taking steps to help residents cope with the anticipated heat wave this week. Starting tomorrow [TUESDAY], seven cooling centers will be open during the day. And, the city's swimming pools will also be opening this week earlier than scheduled. Splash pads at a number of Springfield’s parks are also already open as another place to beat the heat.

Springfield's Health and Human Services commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said residents should consider using the increased services. ,

"Take advantage of our cooling centers, they are there for you so that you can get some relief from this heat," Caulton-Harris said.

She added residents could also seek out other cool areas.

"Malls and stores and other places that have constant air conditioning could give relief as well,".

In addition, Caulton-Harris said it’s a good idea to check on neighbors or loved ones who are elderly or have underlying health conditions that could be exasperated by the heat.

Both Caulton-Harris and the meteorologist, Dooley, said it is also important to consider pets during this time to ensure their well-being. Walks with dogs, for instance, should take place early or late in the day. Dooley said paved surfaces, such as sidewalks will be especially hot and could burn the paws of dogs.

The cooling centers in Springfield will be open through Friday. Also, for the rest of the week, trash collection in Springfield will begin earlier than usual, at 5 a.m., to keep workers from having to be outside at the hottest time of the day.

At the state level, the administration of Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is also urging residents to take it easy given the forecast.

“With several straight days of hot and humid weather expected this week, it’s essential that Massachusetts residents make a plan to stay safe – including keeping hydrated, limiting strenuous activity and checking in on one another,” said Healey in a statement. “We encourage people to cool off at DCR’s waterfronts, beaches and splash decks, or check out the cooling centers in your town.”

