Northampton's Gabby Thomas qualifies for second Olympics

Three athletes with Massachusetts ties punched their tickets for the Summer Olympics in Paris over the weekend.

In Track and Field, Northampton's Gabby Thomas qualified for her second Olympics. She won the women's 200 meters in the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing in a time of 21.81 seconds.

Thomas, who is 27, competed in just the 200 meters instead of the 400 meters as well. She won bronze in the 200 in the previous Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, but made it clear what her goal is this time around.

“I knew I needed to get today done, and this is a first step," Thomas said. “There was no gold medal in Paris without getting the job done today, so I'm just ecstatic to be alongside these amazing, incredible women.”

Another runner with local ties, Heather McLean who competed at UMass, came up short in the 1500 meters as she attempted to qualify for her second Olympics.

Meanwhile, in the Men's Gymnastics trials, Stephen Nedoroscik, of Worcester, made Team USA as well. This will be his first appearance in the Olympics. He's a former world champion in the pommel horse competition.

Nedoroscik will be joined by another Massachusetts athlete on the gymnastics team, Frederick Richard, of Stoughton.

This year's Summer Olympics get underway in Paris on July 26 and will continue through August 11.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report

