West-East rail project picks up $123M in funding

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has officially allocated $123 million for expanded passenger rail service between the western part of the state and Boston.

The funding comes from the federal government and is part of Massachusetts Department of Transportation's latest capital improvement plan. The money will help cover several critical elements to the project, including track improvements between Springfield and Worcester. Other pieces are design work for a new station in Palmer, initial steps towards reconfiguring rails in Springfield to handle more traffic, increasing capacity in Pittsfield and planning to connect Albany, N.Y. and Boston with more rail service.

Ben Heckscher is a co-founder of Trains in the Valley, an advocacy group. He said progress is being made on expanding passenger rail service, but that it's a complicated process on many fronts, including getting the right equipment for railroad upgrades.

"These aren't the kind of parts you pick up at Home Depot," Heckscher said. "They're special-order items generally that have to come from special manufacturers in the United States and there's a pretty long lead time for getting some of this stuff."

West-East rail has been discussed and studied and Heckscher said he can understand why some may be growing impatient. But he said this latest development is a big step forward.

"This is an exciting development because it's basically putting in place the wheels that are now turning to get this program really moving," Hecksher said.

Springfield, U.S. Representative Richard Neal has long been pushing for the expansion. He said he’s been impressed with the level of commitment demonstrated by Gov. Maura Healey’s administration.

"What's important here is to remember that there has been steady progress as it relates to East-West rail and we continue to advocate to make sure this is a priority with the administration," Neal said.

MassDOT’s $16.7 million five-year capital improvement plan also includes funding for many projects and initiatives across the state. The Boston-area transit agency, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is receiving $800 million and the previously announced $772 million contribution from the state to replace the Cape Cod bridges is also included.

