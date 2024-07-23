Mass. task force discuss resources for students on hate crimes, hate speech

The Massachusetts Hate Crimes Task Force held a subcommittee meeting Monday discussing ways to educate middle and high school students on hate crimes and hate speech in preparation for the next school year.

This consideration came after Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni spoke at the meeting about the recent hate speech incident in Southwick. Back in February, students from Southwick Regional High school created an online group chat facilitating a mock slave auction. Gulluni charged six eighth graders with criminal charges in March.

"Our work going forward, not in the prosecution, necessarily, but how we're going to educate that town and that school department away from some of these issues, is in conjunction with the Attorney General's office," Gulluni said.

Gulluni worked with Attorney General Andrea Campbell's office to create specific programs for teachers to talk about bullying as it relates to racism in school. Members on the subcommittee say they will figure out educational resources schools can use as a preventative measure.

The task force also discussed compiling a clear list of referral agencies and support services for victims who’ve experienced hate crimes in the state.

The subcommittee’s next public meeting will be held in August.