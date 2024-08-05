Worcester's Nedoroscik picks up second bronze

Worcester, Massachusetts, gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik picked up another Olympic bronze medal in Paris over the weekend, coming in third in the individual pommel horse competition.

Nedoroscik last week clinched the bronze medal for the United States in the team competition after waiting a few hours to go about his routine. The pommel horse is the only event he participates in and had to sit and watch his teammates compete. His pre-performance rituals and distinctive glasses — along with his high score — made him a social media sensation.

On Saturday, under the newfound spotlight, Nedoroscik came through again, scoring 15.300 points. That was just behind Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland, who took the gold, and silver medalist Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan.

Nedoroscik, after earning his second medal in his first Olympics, said all the attention has been overwhelming.

“It is just that unbelievable, the amount of people who are reaching out, following me. They were going crazy," he said. "I thought they were hilarious. I’m glad that people are making memes of me. I think it’s so funny. I literally had to go and turn off my notifications yesterday because I needed to be able to lock in for this competition.”

Nedoroscik is previously a world and collegiate champion in the pommel horse. And he might not be done. The 2028 Olympics are in Los Angeles and on X, formerly twitter, he seemed to indicate he might try to make a run at participating in his home country.

Bronze team. Bronze horse. I am forever grateful to have had this opportunity. This Olympic experience has been everything and more. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Bronze is a great achievement, but I got eyes for something shinier in my future #2028 — Stephen Nedoroscik (@GymnastSteve) August 4, 2024

