Williams and McKnight battle for a Springfield state House seat

The Democratic primary for state representative in Hampden's 11th district between incumbent Bud Williams and Springfield middle school teacher Johnnie McKnight is a week away, with voters hitting the polls on September 3.

Williams said he feels "good" about his chances.

"So how's McKnight feel running against me?” Williams said. “We've stayed true to the issues and I've kept it very positive and I think the voters will respond."

McKnight expressed concern over Williams not showing up for scheduled forums, such as a planned discussion coordinated by the Springfield Food Policy Council and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. That event was canceled, in part, because Williams did not plan to attend.

“These are experts in their field, all coming together discussing issues around food insecurity and transportation,” McKnight said. “There is a wealth of knowledge in that room and there's an opportunity to brainstorm and hopefully come up with some solutions, but it was abruptly canceled. Williams has not been able to come up with any solutions in eight years since he's been in office.”

Williams, who's served in the state House since 2017, said he was present for the informal legislative session in Boston all week.

“I'm a state representative and my job comes first. If I have things to do in Boston, I do them. Plain and simple. My session is still going on in Boston,” Williams said.

McKnight said he spent this summer knocking on doors and speaking to voters who want a change.

"We need something new. We need someone with some new ideas. The days of Bud Williams just [have] not worked," McKnight said.

Williams currently holds a large fundraising advantage over McKnight — with over $180,000 in money at the end of July. McKnight's campaign reported a little over $8,000.

The 11th Hampden District includes much of Springfield’s geographic center, stretching into multiple neighborhoods.