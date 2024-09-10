New housing development adds hundreds more affordable units in Springfield's Mason Square

A ribbon cutting was held Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts, for nearly 100 affordable housing units in the city's Mason Square neighborhood.

They are located inside the historic Knox Automobile building, which had been long neglected before it was converted to housing by developer First Resource.

The company's president, Gordon Pulsifer, said care was taken to preserve the history of the building during the project. He said the units, which are now filled, were highly sought after.

"We have wait lists to get in here, we had a lottery when we first opened — because that's the...state and federal rules — and we had several thousand people apply," Pulsifer said.

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, also in attendance, said seeing a formerly dilapidated building come back to life "warms" her heart.

"As a former mayor, I know that's the vitality and the quality of life you want to see happening," Driscoll said. "Imagine this place vacant, what it means to a neighborhood, and then imagine it full with families living here. It's just a game changer."

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told the audience that being able to have a place to live can provide a real boost to families.

"When someone has a roof over their head and they're able to provide for not only themselves, that means they're able to provide for their family and if they have some time, give back to the community," Sarno said.

Sarno said there are other projects in the works at similarly old buildings across the city. He said he would like to add another 600-800 affordable housing units in the future.

The Knox Automobile building sits across the street from a former plant for the Indian Motorcycle Company. That building, also redeveloped by First Resource, has another 200 affordable housing units.

The Knox project cost about $52 million, according to Sarno, and was largely financed by state and federal tax credits and partnerships.

