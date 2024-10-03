© 2024 New England Public Media

DiZoglio begins 141-mile walk to promote ballot question on legislature audit

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier,
Nirvani Williams
Published October 3, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
State auditor Diana DiZoglio is embarking upon a walk across Massachusetts starting Friday designed to bring attention to ballot Question 1.

The question will go before voters this November and would give DiZoglio's office the ability to audit the state legislature. She plans to begin her journey in Great Barrington, taking a path through Otis, Westfield, West Springfield and Sturbridge before continuing eastward. The 141-mile journey, ending in Boston, is expected to take a week.

The ballot question is DiZoglio's latest attempt to look into the legislature — which she used to belong to — as a state representative and later a state senator.

Leaders on Beacon Hill have rebuffed previous attempts saying her office lacks the authority. And last year, state attorney general Andrea Campbell agreed, saying that a possible lawsuit trying to force a legislative audit would not be "appropriate."

Sen. John Velis, D-Westfield, said DiZoglio has the right to gather signatures for her cause and participate in the democratic process.

"I think that's to be commended and encouraged. And whatever happens, I look forward to engaging in the debate and having a constructive — you know, operative word being constructive, which we need more in this state, in this country— conversation about whatever happens," he said.

DiZoglio is starting her walk in Great Barrington and is planning to end it in Boston.
