Square One receives $1M grant from MassMutual Foundation

City officials, construction workers, community members and young children stood under the morning sun in the dirt-filled construction site of the future Square One early education care center recently.

MassMutual Foundation President Dennis Duquette attended the groundbreaking ceremony and announced a $1 million grant to expand access to early education through the private non-profit organization Square One.

The organization originally had an early childhood education center on Main Street which was destroyed by a 2011 tornado that ripped through the South End neighborhood of Springfield as well as several other neighborhoods and various western Massachusetts communities. While no one was injured, the building was torn down and the land was sold.

Square one recently bought back the land and is planning to build a new building that supports four early learning classrooms and an outdoor play space that serves as a learning center.

State Rep. Carlos González, D-Springfield, spoke to the crowd and highlighted the children present at the event. He explained that the money should not be seen as just funds but rather investments noting that that childcare is a form of investing into economic development.

Square One President and CEO, Dawn DiStefano, explained the importance and development of this outdoor learning space and said there will be a focus on an environmental curriculum and, “getting children's hands into the Earth.”

The groundbreaking revolved around the children and how all that is being done is done for them and their families. According to Square One, nearly 90% of their program participants are living below the poverty line, and 88% of the parents enrolled in Square One’s services are among the working poor.

The organization provides education centers and child care both during and after school, as well as family services, allowing parents to have the opportunity to work and build a better future for their families, while they know their children are safe and being cared for.

By working with the community over the next few years the organization's goal is to raise another $2.5 million for the project.