Mass. cannabis regulators hear testimony about proposed regulatory changes on delivery, telehealth

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published October 8, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
Flowering marijuana plants grow under orange lights to simulate seasonal change.
Nancy Eve Cohen
/
NEPM

Massachusetts marijuana regulators Monday took public comment on several proposed regulatory changes covering deliver, telehealth and more.

One of the changes would allow companies delivering less than $5,000 worth of product to have one person in the vehicle — instead of the current two.

Lucas Thayer, who said he applied for business licenses in the past, told the Cannabis Control Commission that the extra person in delivery trucks just isn't needed.

"These cars aren't going to get robbed," Thayer said. "We don't have highway bandits coming and stopping trucks on the road and stealing weed from trucks. Please do anything you can to make it so that these operators can exist in the marketplace more effectively."

Vehicles carrying more than $5,000 worth of marijuana would still need two people present while making deliveries.

Additional proposals would allow smaller marijuana businesses to hold other types of licenses. Another would allow those seeking a medical marijuana card to utilize telehealth for some of the necessary appointments.

David O’Brien, president of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association, said he “applauded” the commission for bringing forth the changes and hoped other regulations could be tweaked.

“We, in industry, approach this in that if there are changes that can be made that have no sacrifice to public health or public safety, we hope you’re going to be all ears,” O'Brien said.

This round of changes could be voted on later this month.
MASSACHUSETTS MARIJUANA BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
