Local results: Harris and Warren declared winners in Mass., as 3 of 5 ballots questions approved

The 2024 election season is now over.

Polls in Massachusetts closed at 8 p.m. Almost immediately, the Associated Press called the state's 11 electoral votes for Vice President Kamala Harris. The wire service also said Democrat Elizabeth Warren had won a third term representing Massachusetts in the U.S Senate.

Check the national results here.

Loading...

Loading...

File photos / Jose Luis Magana and Charles Krupa / AP Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is facing Republican attorney John Deaton in the November 2024 election in Massachusetts.

Two congressional districts cover portions of western Massachusetts. In both, the Democratic incumbent fended off a challenge from an independent candidate.

Loading...

Loading...

Ballot Questions

Massachusetts voters were asked to weigh in on five statewide ballot questions this year. The proposals that pass become state law. As always, the state Legislature could modify the law.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative A Massachusetts voting information booklet at the Ludlow Senior High School polling place in Ludlow, Mass., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

State Legislature

A large majority of state legislators from western Massachusetts were unopposed in the general election. There are just a few contested elections for state Senate and House.

The Democratic running for Massachusetts House in the southern Berkshires has held off a spirited challenge from an independent candidate. Leigh Davis said she received a concession call from Marybeth Mitts around midnight.

In an interview, Davis said it was difficult to watch her numbers come in, while the big picture appeared grim for Democrats nationally.

"I've been trying to focus my sights on the local election, obviously my election, and I'm trying not to get distracted with what's happening with the national, which is — for me — really, really concerning," Davis said. "But I'm keeping the faith here, and knowing that we have a lot of work to do."

Davis said she's very grateful and excited to get to work. She plans to meet with other members of the Legislature from the Berkshires next week.

Davis is filling the seat of longtime Rep. Smitty Pignatelli, who did not seek another term.

Massachusetts Legislature / Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School District Incumbent state Rep. Susannah Whipps of Athol, Massachusetts, an independent, and her challenger, Jeffrey Raymond, a Republican also from Athol.

A Republican incumbent has survived of the few contested races for the state Legislature in western Massachusetts.

Kelly Pease handily defeated Democrat Bridget Matthews-Kane in the district covering Southampton and most of Westfield.

On Tuesday night, Pease said he was "humbled" by the victory.

"Obviously, I have to thank first my wife and son, for putting up with [it] during the campaign — it's not an easy thing to go through — and all my supporters who were out there, standing out with me, just providing their time to support my campaign to have me continue to serve them in Boston," said Pease.