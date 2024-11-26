Gov. Maura Healey among Democratic female governors at Washington Post Global Women’s Summit

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was among one of three female Democratic governors on a panel on Nov. 21 for the Washington Posts Global Women's Summit.

Among many topics discussed, Healey reacted to president-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan.

"There are so many families with mixed status in this country,” Healey said. “There are so many people who are gainfully employed, who are paying taxes, who are raising children here, who are in schools, and it would crater our economy if that kind of activity were to occur."

Immigration experts in Massachusetts warn that Americans could also see a new form of family separation if mass deportation policies become enacted.

“There's tightening the border, but then there's deporting workers who are already here,” said Sarang Sekhavat, chief of staff at the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA). “Because so many people have started families here and their kids are now U.S. citizens.”

Migrants who have come into the U.S. through federal protections have had children here who are U.S. citizens, so those children would be put in state custody, if they parents are detained.

“When it comes to families who have been living and working in our states, I think that's cruel. I don't think it's humane. And I think it's economically, really, really problematic,” Healey said.

Healey also spoke about economic strides her administration is making in the state. She mentioned a $1 billion dollar economic bond bill funding climatetech and applied artificial intelligence.

“I know for all of us, we're really focused on lowering costs in our state, creating more housing because housing prices are too high. Making sure that families have access to health care and have access to quality public education," Healey added during the panel discussion.