© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Maura Healey among Democratic female governors at Washington Post Global Women’s Summit

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST
Washington Post managing editor, Matea Gold [far left], Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) [left], Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) [center], and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (D) [right] on a panel at the Washington Post's 2024 Global Women's Summit.
Submitted
/
Governor Maura Healey on X
Washington Post managing editor, Matea Gold [far left], Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) [left], Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey (D) [center], and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly (D) [right] on a panel at the Washington Post's 2024 Global Women's Summit.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was among one of three female Democratic governors on a panel on Nov. 21 for the Washington Posts Global Women's Summit.

Among many topics discussed, Healey reacted to president-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan.

"There are so many families with mixed status in this country,” Healey said. “There are so many people who are gainfully employed, who are paying taxes, who are raising children here, who are in schools, and it would crater our economy if that kind of activity were to occur."

Immigration experts in Massachusetts warn that Americans could also see a new form of family separation if mass deportation policies become enacted.

“There's tightening the border, but then there's deporting workers who are already here,” said Sarang Sekhavat, chief of staff at the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA). “Because so many people have started families here and their kids are now U.S. citizens.”

Migrants who have come into the U.S. through federal protections have had children here who are U.S. citizens, so those children would be put in state custody, if they parents are detained.

“When it comes to families who have been living and working in our states, I think that's cruel. I don't think it's humane. And I think it's economically, really, really problematic,” Healey said.

Healey also spoke about economic strides her administration is making in the state. She mentioned a $1 billion dollar economic bond bill funding climatetech and applied artificial intelligence.

“I know for all of us, we're really focused on lowering costs in our state, creating more housing because housing prices are too high. Making sure that families have access to health care and have access to quality public education," Healey added during the panel discussion.
Tags
Regional News GOVERNORSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSIMMIGRATIONBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content