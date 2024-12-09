© 2024 New England Public Media

'Incredible joy': A western Mass. professor, native of Syria, reacts to Assad overthrow

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM EST
Syrian citizens wave the revolutionary flag and shout slogans, as they celebrate during the second day of the take over of the city by the insurgents in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Hussein Malla
/
AP
Syrian citizens wave the revolutionary flag and shout slogans, as they celebrate during the second day of the take over of the city by the insurgents in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.

Rebels have overthrown the authoritarian regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. And one local college professor is rejoicing over this development.

Omar Dahi teaches economics at Hampshire College in Amherst. He left Syria in 1996 for the U.S. to study and hasn't been back to his native land in more than a decade, as a civil war has been raging on. He said there was a lot going through his mind as news came about the overthrow.

"It's been incredible to watch, it's been beyond belief, it's something that a lot of us who grew up in Syria, in many ways, who were against the government dreamt the day would come when Assad-rule would be over," Dahi said. "There's incredible joy."

Dahi said there's still plenty of concern about Syria's future, what a new government might look like with rebels now in control and in the context of other conflicts in the region. But for now, he says, "There's just pure joy with the collapse of this state apparatus that has really, in many ways, mismanaged and destroyed Syria's society over the years."

Dahi said before the civil war broke out, he had returned to Syria to study its economy and to visit family members. He said many of his immediate relatives, like many Syrians have left the nation.
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
