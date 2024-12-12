Some middle-income households in western Mass. could get assistance for heating costs

The Massachusetts attorney general’s office has awarded a Hampden County non-profit $100,000 to help cash-strapped middle-income households with their heating bills this winter.

Springfield Partners for Community Action is taking applications for the one-time payout to a utility provider.

“You know, you had a car repair or something happened and you were out of work for a couple of weeks, something like that. But you are over income for traditional [low-income heating assistance], so you would apply for one of these grants,” said Springfield Partners' Tabitha Desplaines, who oversees the middle-income heat assistance program.

The Springfield-based nonprofit is administering the two-year, $100,000 grant. The funds will be distributed through March or April 2025, to use through the 2025-2026 heating season.

"If we give out all the money to deserving people right away, that's OK too," Desplaines said. "You know, we'll hope that we can apply for more money, because if there's a need, we want to be able to fill that need."

Income guidelines to qualify per household: 1 person: $42, 412 - $56, 548 2 people: $55,462 - $73,948 3 people: $68, 512 - $91,348 4 people: $81, 562 - $108, 748 5 people: $94, 611 - $126,147 6 people: $107, 661 - $143, 547 7 people: $110, 108 - $146, 809

Desplaines said the middle income program is designed for households making too much to qualify for the low-income home energy assistance program.

In order to apply, residents must fill out an application showing proof of Hampden County residency and submit the documents to Springfield Partners.

Bilingual experts are on staff at the nonprofit to help with forms and applications from non-English speakers.

The nonprofit will make the payment to the applicant's vendor, regardless of source: natural gas, home heating oil, pellets, etc.

"We would just figure it out with your vendor how to get it delivered. And we would call directly to the company and get it delivered for you,” she said.

Desplaines said Springfield Partners does not reach out and call households seeking personal information. Those are scammers.

“If somebody contacts you, do not give them any information," she said. "If you are looking for assistance, reach out to us and we will make sure you get all the correct forms and we will have a contact person here that you talk to.”