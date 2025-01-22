Easthampton School Committee is requesting censure of city councilor

The Easthampton School Committee is asking for City Councilor Owen Zaret to be censured after miscommunication about antisemitic instances in the school district.

Zaret said he believes there's a rise in antisemitism in the school district based on at least five incidents that have occurred, which families have informed him about. He said he doesn't think the school committee is being receptive to his concerns.

“Can we have more of a dialogue? Could you be curious here? That curiosity and that openness I don't think are occurring,” Zaret said, adding he attempted to organize a panel discussion during Jewish American Heritage Month and that was declined. "I feel there's been some responses saying essentially like 'we've got this,' but not like a welcoming sort of invitation to say, 'look, we hear you. And this is a concern of ours as well.'"

Laura Scott, chairperson for the school committee, said some of the incidents involved a verbal exchange between two students and drawings by young school children of what could be perceived as "hateful" symbols.

"It became clear that those children did not understand what they had written or drawn, and that was handled through an educational lens. But in both of those instances, we did notify the police just in case," Scott said.

She said members have spoken to Zaret about his concerns.

"I can't speak to the feelings of councilor's, but I can speak to the facts of the situation which are that he has had, I can't even count how many email threads, in-person meetings, text messages in my one year tenure as chair, there have been dozens," Scott said.

Zarat does not believe those communications have been enough, saying he wants more than to be included in "an e-mail thread."

"I wasn't saying here, take these resources and let me know you got them. I was saying, hey, take these resources, read them, and I'd like to follow up with a meeting to discuss how these affect our community, how we work together as a city council and school committee, and how we can build a stronger community that rejects all forms of hate," he said.

Scott said the School Committee is constantly working on anti-discrimination curriculum.

“I certainly wouldn't say that our curriculum around anti bias, anti-discrimination, trauma informed responses, social emotional learning, restorative justice, those are things we're constantly working on,” Scott said. “But it is also not any current lacking effort or interest by this committee, by our superintendent, by our district administrators, or by our staff. It is front of mind for everyone.”

Scott said she and City Council President Salem Derby received an email from Councilor Zaret this week asking that they pause the request for censure and have a discussion about their differences before taking any action.

Scott said she’s confused by Zaret’s request given their history.

“Those conversations might, in the moment, to the participating folks, feel very positive and productive. But we have seen a year-long pattern of behavior demonstrating the opposite,” Scott said. “As soon as we end that email or end that meeting, the counselor will then go out to a variety of public and private arenas and share that he is dissatisfied, or continue with a narrative that there are things happening in the schools that are not happening or they are happening on a scale that they are not happening at, or that the school department is not doing anything to address them, which is also not true, and that his request for an audience has been denied, which of course they haven't.”

Scott said they are not pausing the censure. The City Council will hear the school committee's request for censure tonight.

Zarat did not respond to a request for comment about the denial to halt the censure.

This is a developing story.