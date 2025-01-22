Springfield courthouse project moves forward, but not without some objection

A state panel has voted to advance plans for a new courthouse in Springfield. But a vote taken Tuesday was not unanimous.

The asset management board voted to approve a plan to lease a new or renovated building to house the facility. Massachusetts Inspector General Jeffrey Shapiro voted "no" on the plan.

He said Springfield does need a new courthouse, but he is concerned, as some local officials have publicly supported a location on the Springfield riverfront.

"I think there's a chilling effect on the ability for a competitive process and I do think other developers may be cautious about coming forward," Shapiro said.

He said he wanted to raise to the Division of Capital Asset Management (DCAMM), which is spearheading the project his issues with the project, and possible issues they may have to deal with.

“I wanted DCAMM and others to be aware that I think the challenge ahead for them to be able to conduct the procurement fairly and openly and competitively is going to be difficult, and that’s the genesis for my ‘no’ vote,” Shapiro said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, a supporter of the riverfront site, said in a statement he's glad the process is moving forward.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, a pair of public hearings were held to gain input from the public and local officials about whether to support leasing plan.

The state will soon release a request for proposals for a developer for the project. DCAMM said it will be quicker and cheaper to sign a long-term lease, instead of the state constructing a brand-new building.

The state is looking for 330,000 square feet of usable space for the new courthouse. DCAMM is proposing a 40-year lease, with a pair of 10-year extension options.

The current building has suffered from mold, poor ventilation and other issues, which some workers say have caused health problems for them.