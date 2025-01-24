© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

REAL ID will be required to fly domestically starting early May

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:30 AM EST
The Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Nirvani Williams
/
NEPM
The Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This spring, people traveling by plane within the U.S. or entering certain federal facilities will require a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, its state ID equivalent or a valid passport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Colleen Ogilvie is the Registrar at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. She visited Springfield Thursday to alert residents about the change which will become effective May 7.

Ogilvie said their data shows residents age 44 and under have had a lower turnout to getting REAL-IDs in Hampden County. She hopes these visits to RMVs across the state will bring some awareness to the deadline.

"If you don't have an active US passport and you need to fly in May or the summer, which is a popular time to travel, you might need to consider getting a real ID,” Ogilvie said. “And anybody that's traveling in May of this year, we're asking you to apply by April 1st, because we will mail you the driver's license or the identification card. And we want to make sure that you don't worry about getting it in time."

Ogilvie said she wants to encourage Massachusetts residents to review their identification now to ensure they’re ready for the upcoming federal requirements.

A standard license will still be a valid driver’s license or identification card, but will not be allowed for flying or as a valid form of federal ID.
Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSTRANSPORTATIONGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content