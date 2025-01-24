REAL ID will be required to fly domestically starting early May

This spring, people traveling by plane within the U.S. or entering certain federal facilities will require a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, its state ID equivalent or a valid passport, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Colleen Ogilvie is the Registrar at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. She visited Springfield Thursday to alert residents about the change which will become effective May 7.

Ogilvie said their data shows residents age 44 and under have had a lower turnout to getting REAL-IDs in Hampden County. She hopes these visits to RMVs across the state will bring some awareness to the deadline.

"If you don't have an active US passport and you need to fly in May or the summer, which is a popular time to travel, you might need to consider getting a real ID,” Ogilvie said. “And anybody that's traveling in May of this year, we're asking you to apply by April 1st, because we will mail you the driver's license or the identification card. And we want to make sure that you don't worry about getting it in time."

Ogilvie said she wants to encourage Massachusetts residents to review their identification now to ensure they’re ready for the upcoming federal requirements.

A standard license will still be a valid driver’s license or identification card, but will not be allowed for flying or as a valid form of federal ID.