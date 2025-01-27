Springfield seeks new police officers

The Springfield Police Department is continuing efforts to bolster its ranks. It will be holding an informational session on the civil service exam tonight. The test is used to help select potential new officers.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said police staffing has been a struggle of late on two fronts. First — dealing with those leaving the department.

" You know, we are behind with attrition and many retirements and other officers just deciding they want to walk away from the profession," he said.

Sarno said there are also far fewer people are applying to become officers. He points out though, that the next police academy class is running about double the size of the previous one.

"Well over 50, that would be the largest number we have had of an academy in years," he said.

This is the second informational session to prepare people who are interested for the exam and will take place at the Springfield Police Training Facility, 299 Page Boulevard.

The deadline to apply for the next civil service exam is Tuesday.