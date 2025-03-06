DESE responds to allegations of racism, bullying at Southwick Regional School

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has issued a report in response to complaints of bullying and racism at Southwick Regional School last year, including when Southwick students held a mock slave auction on Snapchat last February.

The department found the Southwick-Tolland-Granville regional school district violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and ordered the district to take corrective action involving its bullying policy. The 17-page report issued in January states “the school knew, or should have known, of a hostile environment based on race—if not the first time [the] student reported another’s use of a racial epithet, then certainly by the second time.”

This report follows Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell stepping in with an action plan for the District last summer.

Superintendent Jennifer Willard said in a statement they remain committed to providing an equitable learning environment for all students, but recognize that "there is always room for growth and improvement. Moving forward, we are committed to strengthening our policies, increasing staff training on racial equity, and enhancing student education on diversity, inclusion, and belonging through our partnerships with Northeastern University, William James College, PACT (Promoting Acceptance and Compassion Together, a community action group) and the Attorney General’s office.”

Allyson Lopez, the mother of the student who brought claims of racist acts to the school, said while this report is an important step for compliance, “Southwick continues to struggle with racism, bullying, and DEI. Students of color continue to struggle and face racism or some form of discrimination.” She said if administrators are not held accountable, “there will be no change.”