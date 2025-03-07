© 2025 New England Public Media

Local resettlement agency feels impact of federal funding cuts

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:32 PM EST
Jewish Family Service building in Springfield, Ma.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Jewish Family Service building in Springfield, Ma.

Resettlement agencies in western Massachusetts are feeling the effects of the Trump administration's clawback of federal funding for nonprofits.

Rabbi James Greene, of Jewish Family Service, said the agency had to eliminate four administrative positions in Springfield.

"The ripple effects of these changes are are profound and real. There are almost 1.3 million people in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts who were born outside of the United States. That's 18% of our community," he said. " So this is not about some faraway problem. These are about our neighbors in the community."

Greene said some members of the staff have been refugees themselves and are deeply committed to the work done by the agency.

"No one on our staff shows up to work because it's glamorous. They show up to work because they are called to this work," he said. "When I am struggling how to think about how to move forward I look at our team and I'm just inspired by them, I really am."

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a decision requiring the Trump administration to reimburse aid to organizations including resettlement agencies, but the timeline on that remains unclear.

Greene said no amount of private funding is going to supplement the function of the federal government in supporting refugee resettlement programs.

"The reality is the things that we [can] provide to our clients are going to change," he said.

Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
